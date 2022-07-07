Nightly half-road closures for Stutong, Kota Samarahan areas until July 14

KUCHING (July 7): The Public Works Department (JKR) will enforce nightly half-road closures at Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa, Kota Samarahan Link, Jalan Stutong, and Jalan Canna until July 14.

In a notice issued, JKR said the half-road closures, which began yesterday (July 6), would be from 8pm to 11.30pm.

“Road closures have to be carried out to give way to repair and resurfacing of the affected roads.

“However, the roads will be open as soon as possible should the works be completed ahead of schedule,” said the notice.

JKR urged road users to be cautious while driving on the affected roads during the period of repair works and to comply with traffic management for their safety.

The JKR Southern Region office would also inform the public if there are any changes in the date, time, or areas involved for the repair works.

The department also urged road users, especially those who live in the areas involved, to plan their trips.

For any complaints or further enquiries related to the traffic flow, the public can contact the JKR Southern Region office on 082-203096 during office hours.