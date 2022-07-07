Premier Abg Jo calls on S’pore PM Lee to gain insight into its sovereign wealth fund

SINGAPORE (July 7): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has led a delegation to call on Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at his office in Orchard Road, today.

The courtesy call was part of the Premier’s itineraries here to gain insights into the operation and management of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and promote further economic cooperation between the republic and Sarawak.

Accompanying the Premier were his deputies Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore Dato Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar was also present.

During the half-hour call, the two leaders held discussion on subjects of mutual interest to both Sarawak and Singapore as well as current issues affecting the region and the world.

Before the meeting, the Premier and his entourage paid a similar call on Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Lawrence Wong.

This was followed by a call on Teo Chee Hean who is Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security.

In the later part of the afternoon the delegation visited the Temasek Holdings Private Ltd headquarters where they were briefed on the operation and management of Singapore government’s domestic investment arm.