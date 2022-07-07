Premier: Those aged 20-29 account for highest number of HIV cases in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 7): Those aged between 20 and 29 accounted for the highest number of HIV cases in Sarawak registered between 2015 and March this year, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this age group constituted about 41.4 per cent, or 1,125 cases, among all HIV cases in the state, followed by the age group of 30 to 39 years, which was 31.4 per cent (855 cases).

With regard to AIDS patients, the age group of 30 and 39 years constituted the highest percentage – at 35.7 per cent (390 cases); followed by the age group of 20 and 29 years, which constituted 28.6 per cent (313 cases).

Abang Johari said this in a text of speech read out by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah at the launch of Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF)-Sunway Group partnership for the Borneo Hope Project in Teratak Kasih Tok Nan here yesterday.

Abang Johari pointed out that there were a total of 2,720 HIV cases recorded between 2015 and March 26 this year, and 1,093 AIDS cases recorded in the same period, in Sarawak.

The majority of HIV and AIDS patients were men, accounting for 87.6 per cent (2,382 cases) and 84.6 per cent (925 cases), respectively, of all cases.

Breaking the numbers by years, a total of 255 HIV cases were reported in 2015, 275 cases in 2016, 390 cases in 2017, 465 cases in 2018, 446 cases in 2019, 425 cases in 2020, 351 cases in 2021, and 113 cases as at March 26 this year.

For AIDS cases, there were 128 cases in 2015, 137 cases in 2016, 167 cases in 2017, 194 cases in 2018, 156 cases in 2019, 159 cases in 2020, 111 cases in 2021, and 41 cases as at March 26 this year.

In terms of cases across divisions in Sarawak between 2015 and March this year, Abang Johari said Kuching recorded the highest number of HIV cases, at 800, followed by Miri (488 cases), Sibu (454 cases), Bintulu (366 cases) and Samarahan (143 cases).

For AIDS cases in the same period, Sibu registered 243 cases, followed by Miri (236 cases), Kuching (189 cases), Bintulu (177 cases) and Mukah (53 cases).

Abang Johari said through the Social Development Council, the ministry under his government was focusing on 14 social issues, with one of them was related to sexual infection diseases covering sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV and AIDS.

He said among the suggestions proposed to tackle the issue was to have educational programmes on prevention of sexual diseases be run in all secondary schools, expand the treatment coverage and support system, and rope in both private and public entities to focus on the agenda of preventing the spread of and treating sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Nonetheless, Abang Johari extended his appreciation to Sunway Group for its flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme with MAF, and also to Teratak Kasih Tok Nan for supporting low-income families from the rural areas to have access to the much-needed, cutting-edge medical services.

“I would like to thank Sunway and the Malaysian AIDS Foundation for shining the light on the plight of some of the underserved segments of Sarawak society who may have fallen through the cracks and need our support to uplift them again,” said Abang Johari.

Teratak Kasih Tok Nan, a halfway home at Jalan Crookshank, was initially named as One-Stop Support Centre for People Living with HIV (PLHIV) to serve as an accommodation for low-income patients who travelled from the rural areas, wishing to seek treatment at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

It was later renamed in honour of former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Datuk Patinggi Adenan Satem, whom many had fondly called ‘Tok Nan’.

Sunway Group also handed over a vehicle to MAF to assist HIV patients commute between the SGH and Teratak Kasih Tok Nan.

Under the MAF-Sunway Hope Borneo Project, Sunway Group would support up to RM1 million a year, for five years, to cover the operating costs of three programmes in the Borneo states to look after the HIV community.

The three programmes involved Teratak Kasih Tok Nan and Sarawak Health Access Programme in Sarawak, and SAGA Health Access Programme in Sabah.

Among those in attendance were Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dato Seri Dr Jeffrey Cheah, MAF chairwoman Prof Dato Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, MAF Sarawak and Teratak Kasih Tok Nan patron Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, and SAGA Health Access Programme for Sabah president Dr Zaiton Yahaya.