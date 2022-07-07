RM30 mln Jalan Ulu Paku project 6.5 pct behind schedule

SRI AMAN (July 7): The RM30 million Jalan Ulu Paku project, which was launched on March 16, 2022, is currently 6.5 per cent behind schedule.

During a recent inspection by Rural Development Deputy Minister II Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, project manager Angelia Billy said only 1.6 per cent of work had been completed.

Hasbi and Harden also inspected the Rural Water Supply project for the Kampung Guntong area.

The RM42 million project was completed before Gawai Dayak.

Sri Aman Division water engineer Adzahari Baini said there are now fewer complaints from residents about water problems in the village.

In his speech, Harden urged the villagers to cooperate with contractors and implementing agencies carrying out infrastructure development projects in their villages.

He said the government provided these projects for the benefit of the community.

“The two projects worth RM72 million were the government’s promise and their implementation is now part of the government’s commitment to fulfil the promise,” said the Simanggang assemblyman.

Among those accompanying the deputy ministers were Sri Aman Resident Sirai Daha and federal Ministry of Rural Development Sarawak director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah.