Sabahans welcome home to work after bully case

KOTA KINABALU (7 JULY): Grass is not necessarily always greener on the other side of the fence, Sabahans working in Peninsular Malaysia are told.

said Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Youth Vice Chief Dexter Chin said Sabah’s economy is now picking up and fast tracking with the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) policy by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“In the past few decades, under the previous administrations, many Sabahans migrated to the peninsula with hope they could get a better life. However, this is not the case. Some young people can’t even earn enough to feed themselves, let alone send money home.

“Sabah is always open and welcome the return of any Sabahan,” he said when responding to an online report shared by a 23-year-old Sino-Dusun who works in Ipoh was bullied and asked to “Go back to Sabah lah”.

“If you face culture shock, are bullied or discriminated against out there, Sabah at any time welcomes your return. Home sweet home,” Dexter added.

He said Sabah has a vast land and sparse population, and there are extremely rich resources reserved for Sabahans. Our ancestors worked hard to raise funds for young people to seek useful knowledge and skills overseas, so as to better develop this land.

“It is a very sad scenario where after completing their studies, many young Sabahans could not resist the excitement offered overseas.”

Dexter said many classmates, friends, and relatives of his, who left their hometowns, not only failed to send back the total education funds spent to their parents back in Sabah. Notwithstanding the loss of knowledge, skills and talents.

“Sabah has a lot of untapped potential resources. Although the salary currently being offered here is not as high as that of other places, I still hope more Sabahans will come back to work. One day, this place will definitely become an ‘awakened dragon’.”

With the development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara in Borneo, Sabah is expected to benefit economically from the inevitable expansion of the Borneo economy.

“In the midst of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic, I hope Sabahans can give more attention to their own hometown, contribute to this land, and together, we build a better Sabah,” he said in a statement yesterday.