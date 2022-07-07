Sarawak teachers union calls on MoE to conduct full review on all school curricula

KUCHING (July 7): The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) calls upon the Ministry of Education (MoE) to study and review all school curricula more comprehensively.

In this regard, KGBS president Zulkiflee Sebli said the national education curriculum should not be static and thus, the MoE should evaluate and transform the curriculum system to suit the current era of education, especially after going through the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In fact, KGBS had previously suggested the evaluation of and amendments to curricula,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also observed that despite the MoE having abolished the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Form 3 Assessment (PT3), the national school curriculum system remained ‘in the old way’.

“It’s true that the MoE has reviewed the syllabus for each subject, but the fact is that the contents and characteristics are still the same; the policy remains the same.

“What the KGBS wants is for MoE to transform the education curriculum more comprehensively amidst the ‘Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity’ (Vuca) era after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope that KGBS’ views are taken seriously by the authorities in MoE.

“The KGBS’ stand is to ensure that the national education system continues to gain the trust of the people as a human capital builder for the development of the country in the future,” he said.

Recently, education activist Mohd Fadli Salleh, better known as ‘Cikgu Fadli’ on social media, made a claim about the existence of ‘Little Napoleons’ in the district education offices(PPD), whom he regarded as the cause behind the decline in the national education system.

According to him, these people went out to silence the teachers who voiced out their concern about the primary school syllabus being ‘too difficult’ as well as other issues adversely affecting the teachers and schoolchildren.

Fadli, in a Facebook Live session, stressed that it was the responsibility of the PPDs to forward such grievances up to the state Education Department which, in turn, would raise the matter up to the MoE.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin acknowledged the complaints being raised on social media about the level of the school syllabus being ‘too high’.