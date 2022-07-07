Sarawak women’s institutes celebrates diamond jubilee with high-tea, book launches

KUCHING (July 7): Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institutes (PPWS) will be hosting a high-tea event at The Waterfront Hotel here this July 16, in celebration of the organisation’s 60th anniversary this year.

According to present chairwoman Dato Norhyati Mohd Ismail, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib who is also a patron of the PPWS, will officiate at the ceremony.

Wife of Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, will also be attending.

“PPWS was established back in 1962.

“Today, it has 12,388 members representing 352 branches across Sarawak, and also various ethnic groups,” said Norhyati during a recent press conference held in PPWS headquarters at Green Road here.

She said it had always been PPWS’ mission to champion for development in the rural areas, in terms of agriculture, education, and water supply issues.

“Throughout the years, PPWS has been moving forward to remain relevant in the community, and that’s why this diamond jubilee celebration is very meaningful to us.”

Norhyati also said PPWS was the first non-governmental organisation (NGO) to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) in hybrid format, via the Zoom online platform, during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, where the committee’s elections had been successfully held to appoint new officer-bearers.

Adding on, she said during the July 16 high-tea, a commemorative book titled ‘Dynamic Community Catalyst’ and ‘Sarawak Traditional Health Recipe Book’ would also be launched.

In this respect, Norhyati said PPWS had been ‘lucky’ to have always received solid support from the government, particularly the state and also the federal ministries overseeing women’s affairs, with regard to its programmes for the community.