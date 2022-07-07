T-MEGA to act as a catalyst in developing Sarawak central region

KUCHING (July 7): The newly proposed master plan for the Tanjung Manis Economic Growth Area (T-MEGA) is expected to be ready by the end of August this year, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh.

He said the plan will be tabled to the Board of Directors of Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) before being submitted to the State Planning Authority for approval by the end of next August.

The newly approved and updated T-MEGA Master Plan will serve as a guide in the overall infrastructure development plan efforts by the Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda), he said when officiating at the T-MEGA Master Plan Review Laboratory Series III: Strategic Actions and Development Programmes to Facilitate Investment in Tanjung Manis here yesterday.

Len Talif said Tanjung Manis plays an important role in developing the central region as well as providing infrastructure to develop the identified sectors such as the fisheries, agriculture and tourism, among others.

Although the time period for the master-plan report submission is notably short, Len Talif expressed his confidence that it could be materialised as the laboratory review programme launched yesterday would formulate a development plan for Tanjung Manis that covers the entire Rajang Delta area based on the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“In fact, with Radda’s allocation of RM1.5 billion, we can realise development projects such as halal hubs, ports and so on in the near future,” he said, adding that such laboratories will also be carried out in Sarikei and Mukah.

A total of 39 stakeholder agencies comprising 78 participants from various government ministries as well as elected representatives participated in the lab which runs from July 6 to 8.

Also present were acting Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development Hairani Mohd Ismail; and STIDC deputy general manager Haluyah Awi who is also special advisor to the ministry.