Teenager in Miri jailed one day, fined RM10,000 for drink driving

MIRI (July 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a teenager to one day in prison and fined him RM10,000 in default one month’s jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court also ordered for Yoewyeniesilane Wan Yohanes’s driving licence to be suspended for two years.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted the 19-year-old on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) (Amendment 2020).

The Section provides for a fine of between RM10,000 and RM30,000, and up to two years in jail, in addition to disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a minimum of two years.

According to the facts of the case, Yoewyeniesilane was found to be driving a car with a blood alcohol content of 114mg per 100ml, exceeding the limit of 50mg per 100ml.

He committed the offence around 2am on May 19 at Jalan Brighton here.

In mitigation, Yoewyeniesilane pleaded for leniency as he intends to pursue his education.

Insp Syahrizan Taha prosecuted the case, while Yoewyeniesilane was unrepresented by counsel.