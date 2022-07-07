The Borneo Post’s senior managing editor Francis Chan hangs up his boots

KUCHING (July 7): The Borneo Post senior managing editor Francis Chan has retired today after 12 years with the newspaper.

He noted that over the years The Borneo Post has more or less stood its ground in the face of challenges, such as the new media.

“It is time for it to reinvent itself and adapt to new situations.

“My main concern is the young journalists. Not only do they need to learn the trade, they need to keep on learning to keep up with the changes,” he said after a farewell gathering at the office here.

Chan said there is also a need for budding journalists to take constructive criticism well.

“They should really strive to improve themselves. I always ask them to picture themselves in five years’ time and work it out from there,” he said.

To Chan, the best memory he has in The Borneo Post is the working atmosphere with his colleagues.

“There is no internal politics and there is an atmosphere of acceptance. Everybody is okay with each other. We get along well despite some professional differences.

“I wish everyone all the best. These 12 years with The Borneo Post have been a blessing,” he said.

Chan, who is Sarawak Judo Association president, however, said he does not intend to retire fully, as he has some plans in mind.

He also hopes to keep on doing something useful.

“Perhaps I would take up social work. But in my free time, I will be fishing,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Borneo Post’s newly appointed Chief Content Officer Raynore Mering said Chan is held in high regard by all in the organisation.

He pointed out that editors work in a high pressure environment but Chan always kept a level head and a steady hand at the helm no matter the challenges in the way.

“He is also a generous man who is always ready to share, guide and teach. I will miss how he brightens up the office every time he comes in.

“While we wish him a happy retirement, I hope he will not completely close the chapter on journalism and will pick up the pen every now and then to enrich our lives with his stories. On behalf of all of us at The Borneo Post, thank you Francis,” he said.

Following Chan’s retirement, The Borneo Post had also appointed Gary Adit as Executive Editor (Print) and Stephanie Siaw as Executive Editor (Digital).