Tiong warns Dudong community leaders against abusing power

SIBU (July 7): ‘Ketua kaum’ and community leaders (KMKK) in Dudong are reminded not to misuse their power for their own gain and to carry out their duties without prejudice.

Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said abuse of power by KMKK was one of many things that happened throughout his 23 years as Bintulu MP.

Citing an incident, he said a longhouse chief charged his longhouse residents RM5 per signature on school forms for children from his longhouse.

“The longhouse has about 40 doors and it has many school children. Imagine how much he will get for RM5 per signature.

“I met with the longhouse chief and warned him that if such thing ever happened again, I will not hesitate to suggest to the district office to get the longhouse residents to select a new chieftain,” he said when officiating at the closing of ‘N52 Dudong KMKK and Village Security and Development Committee Course’ here today.

Tiong said the KMKK should use their power given to them by the state government to help the people.

“In my 23 years as Bintulu MP, many things happened. I do not want the same things to happen in Dudong,” he said.

Earlier, he urged the Sibu district office to give the Pemanca post for the Iban community to a community leader from Dudong.

He said it was unfair to give both Temenggong and Pemanca posts for the Iban community to community leaders from Bawang Assan constituency.

“I have spoken with Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee on the matter and he agreed for the Pemanca post to be given to those from Dudong.

“I have no problem even if there are three Temenggong from Bawang Assan, as long as anyone holding the post can carry out his duty well and put people’s welfare first,” he said.

Also present were acting Sibu District Officer Salehah Hid and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.