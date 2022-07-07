USIA hopes to use own building as movement centre

KOTA KINABALU (7 JULY): The United Sabah Islamic Association (USIA) hopes to turn its own building in Sembulan into its movement centre.

USIA president Datuk Sapawi Ahmad said that the 50-year-old building was constructed during the Usno era in 1972.

“It is our heritage building,” he said during a press conference held after chairing a special meeting of USIA’s Supreme Council members at 1Borneo near here on Thursday.

He added that they hoped to get funding to restore the old USIA building.

During the press conference, Sapawi also announced the appointment of USIA’s new Supreme Council members for the 2022-2024 term.

“In this special meeting, I have announced the appointment of a deputy president, vice president and 14 Supreme Council members for USIA.

“Any position for Supreme Council members that are yet to be announced today (Thursday), will be announced later,” he said.

He added that appointment was in line with Article 16(iii) of USIA’s constitution.

USIA’s appointed deputy president is Datuk Haji Alipuddin P. Puyon while the appointed vice president is Samad Jamri.

The appointed members of the Supreme Council are Datuk Professor Madya Dr Haji Abdul Kadir Haji Rosline, Datuk Dr Mingu Jumaan, Datuk Haji Norjeli Haji Dais, Datin Hajah Norlaila Haji Said, Dr Abdul Halim Juanis, Haji Abdul Rahman Tun Sakaran, OKK Jasni Eser, Ustaz Haji Pajudin Haji Nordin, Haji Harun Pata, Mohd Reduan Datuk Aklee, Hajah Nirma Habibi, Sahari Amdan, Rosly Roslan Asing and Haji Awang Hashim Awang Damit.

Sapawi also said that he has appointed Iman Ali, a former senior government officer as USIA’s general secretary, who will be assisted by Zulhaimi Haji Asbi.

USIA’s general treasurer post is given to Haji Sainuri Yahmin, a former Telekom Malaysia senior officer; while Datuk Haji Abdullah Hussin will serve as information chief, he said.

“All the appointments are effective immediately,” he said.

Also present at the event was elected USIA’s deputy president, Haji Hakim Gulam Hassan.