176 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 8): Sabah recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a lower number compared to the previous day following lesser infections in Penampang (19) and zero cases in Putatan.

On Thursday, Penampang recorded 64 cases and Putatan 14.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said despite the lower number statewide, 13 districts recorded an increase in the daily infections on Friday, compared to only five districts which recorded a decrease.

More districts recorded increasing cases.

“In fact, five districts with zero cases previously have returned to recording new cases, including Lahad Datu with seven cases and Kota Belud five.

“Only 12 districts did not record any new cases on July 8,” he said.

A total of 174 from the total 176 cases on Friday are under Categories 1 and 2, while the other two in Category 4.