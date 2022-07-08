Adult green turtle’s carcass found under Sg Baong house

MIRI (July 8): The carcass of an adult green turtle was found under a house at Sungai Baong, near Kampung Wireless here today.

A restaurant owner discovered the carcass when he was investigating the source of a foul smell coming from the house next to his premises.

When contacted, Miri City Council (MCC) Green Environment ambassador Iqbal Abdullah said he received information on the discovery from the public and went to the site at 11.30am.

“I also contacted Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Miri for the next course of action and went to the site to have a closer look at the carcass.

“It was found that it is a green turtle and it was 88cm in length,” he said.

Iqbal revealed serious injuries were found on the turtle, from the back of its neck and down its shell.

A founder of non-governmental organisation Future Ocean Borneo, Iqbal explained green turtles are commonly found in Miri waters.

“It’s just that for us scuba divers or those who love the environment, we are very saddened by the death of these sea turtles because the existence of sea turtles gives the impression that we have a good marine ecosystem.

“Turtles are also endangered and protected animals in Malaysia under the Fisheries Act 1985 and for Sarawak it is the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998,” he said.