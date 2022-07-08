Analyst agrees GPS will deliver at least 28 seats in parliamentary polls

KUCHING (July 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can deliver at least 28 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15), said political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

He said this is because GPS’ backbone Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is expected to sweep all Malay-Melanau majority parliamentary seats, and its Dayak candidates are also expected to perform well.

“Although there are some legitimate worries in Julau, Selangau, and Lubok Antu, which will be contested by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Saratok, which will be contested by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), the Dayak and Iban GPS component parties are however not expected to fare too badly in the GE15.

“Lubok Antu, and especially Puncak Borneo, appear to be heating up as the present incumbents are seeking to join a political party with the hope that they be allowed to contest in their respective seats.

“Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is also expected to perform better as how the party had done during the past state election under the leadership of Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian,” he said in a statement.

Jayum opined that Opposition parties would likely succumb to their own bickering as they scramble for seats, resulting in them contesting against each other in many constituencies and thus splitting potential votes against GPS.

According to him, the Opposition also has to contend with the popular leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, which saw GPS win by a landslide in last year’s state election.

This was followed by a resurgence of support for GPS, including a substantial swing in Chinese support for SUPP, and thirdly GPS is the ruling state government.

Jayum was commenting on Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s statement that GPS can deliver at least 28 parliamentary seats.

On when the next parliamentary election will be held, Jayum said it is the prerogative of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Others may call for him to dissolve it sooner, and this is merely a request which the Prime Minister may and may not have to listen to, but if any party is serious about wanting to force an election, then they still can do it by pulling their parliamentary support for Ismail Sabri,” he said.