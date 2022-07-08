Batu Kitang plant valve replacement to affect water supply for several areas

KUCHING (July 8): Some areas of Santubong, Bako and Lundu will experience water supply interruption on Tuesday (July 12).

In a scheduled work notice, the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said the affected period will be from 10pm to 3am the following day.

“The disruption is to make way for Kuching Water Board to do valve replacement works at the Batu Kitang plant,” said JBALB.

Among the affected areas are along Jalan Sultan Tengah including Bandar Baru Samariang, Kampung Rampangi, Jalan Pasir Pandak, Kampung Sungai Batu, Kampung Sungai Bedaun, Kampung Sungai Lumut, Kampung Buntal, and Kampung Sungai Jaong.

Other areas that will be affected are Kampung Bako, Kampung Selabat, Muara Tebas, and Rambungan-Sampadi.

Consumers are advised to store sufficient amount of water for use during the supply interruption period.

JBALB said it will ensure water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

It added any inconvenience is much regretted.

For more information, contact the JBALB Call Centre on 082-262211 or JBALB Kuching on 019-8047342 (WhatsApp).