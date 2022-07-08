Chong mums on PH Sarawak seat distribution for GE15

KUCHING (July 8): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is not ready to comment on the distribution of seats among PH component parties for the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

He told reporters this after presenting cheques to top-scoring SPM 2021 students at DAP Sarawak headquarters here, saying he would touch on the issue another time.

“Let’s not discuss politics first. We shall leave it for another day.

“Today is a happy occasion where we present cash incentives to students who excelled in their SPM so let’s not talk about politics.

“Politics is so confusing in the country,” he said.

Chong, who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, was asked to comment on the latest development in the distribution of parliamentary seats between the state PH component parties for the next general election.

Stet PH component parties consist of DAP, PKR and Amanah.

Apart from the two parties, DAP also held discussions with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to explore cooperation between the two parties in preparation for GE15.

The party held its first round of talks with PSB back in April where DAP was represented by its Sarawak deputy chairperson Alice Lau, secretary Alan Ling and treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing while PSB was represented by president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Dudong chair Wong Hie Ping.

However, earlier this month, Lau in a Facebook post said leaders from both sides of the party have yet to reach an amicable form of cooperation and understanding after the second round of negotiations in Sibu.

She said nevertheless, DAP Sarawak and its grassroots are determined to defend the incumbent seats of the parliamentary constituencies which they had won in the last general election.