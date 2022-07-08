CM presents 158 sacrificial cattle

TUARAN (July 8): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on Friday presented 158 sacrificial cattle to 51 representatives of mosques and suraus around Tuaran in conjunction with Aidiladha which will be celebrated this Sunday.

He also presented the sacrificial cattle to representatives of the security forces in the state namely the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters in Kepayan, Lok Kawi Camp, Tuaran Fire and Rescue Academy, Royal Malaysian Navy, Sepanggar, Sabah Rela Headquarters and Tuaran police station.

The handover ceremony was held at the Haji Noor Mosque compound in Kampung Serusup near here on Friday.

“Aidiladha and cattle sacrifice has a history and significance to Muslims. For us, to sacrifice during this time means we are helping those who are less fortunate,” he said.

“I hope we celebrate this Aidladha in moderation but the important thing is that we can appreciate the values of being Muslims,” he added.

Also present was Tuaran district officer Syahrin Samsir.