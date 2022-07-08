DG: Firefighters, assets mobilised in Sarawak’s hotspots to address extreme weather conditions

KUCHING (July 8): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has mobilised assets and personnel in hotspots across Sarawak to cope with various challenges arising from extreme weather, said Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

The director-general said the department had learnt lessons from the recent floods in Baling, Kedah.

“As a precaution, we have mobilised assets and personnel to monitor and save properties and lives, when the need arises.

“We will monitor the water level and the rainfall, not just in Sarawak but in Sabah too. We have learnt the lesson from Kedah (Baling floods),” he told a media conference after handing over 10 utility vehicles to Bomba Sarawak at its headquarters here today.

Mohammad Hamdan appealed to the people for full cooperation with the authorities and to be willing evacuate in the face of disasters such as floods.

“They must also alert the relevant agency and heed the advice of the authorities in order to save lives and properties,” he said.

On the Baling floods, Mohammad Hamdan said Kedah Bomba had been assisted by their counterparts from neighbouring Perlis and Penang since day one and they were helping with the clean up in the affected areas.

He said non-governmental organisations (NGOs), charitable, and professional bodies had also rendered assistance to the flood victims.

“Some of those from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Johor have also reached out to the flood victims who need to restart their lives.

“We have two teams ready to cater for different emergency needs. One of them is dealing with emergency and the other team is reaching out to flood victims in Baling,” he said.

Mohammad Hamdan said firefighters in Kedah also helped with cleaning up residential areas, schools, and community halls, when required.

“We use our water tank and pump facilities to help as much as we can. We can also collaborate with GLCs (government-linked companies) and corporate bodies to help provide food to flood victims,” he added.

During the function, Bomba Sarawak also presented appreciation awards to media personnel including The Borneo Post reporter Jacqueline David.

Also present were Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman and operations assistant director Tiong Ling Hii.