Electricity cut for 11 properties in police raid on online gambling in Kuching

KUCHING (July 8): Electricity supply to three commercial premises and eight residential houses here have been disconnected in an anti-online gambling operation led by the district police.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the operation, which involved officers from his Criminal Investigation Division and Sesco technicians, had disconnected the power supply to the properties at between 9.35am and 2pm.

He said in a statement that the operation was carried out under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (Act 289).

Ahsmon also said 40 raids on illegal online gambling activities have been carried out from January to July this year.

“So far, the electricity supply to six commercial properties and 36 residential houses has been disconnected,” he said.

He pointed out that the owners of the affected premises must write to the district police chief to request for permission to reconnect their electricity supply.

This drastic action, he said, was vital to tackle the rising number of online gambling activities in the district.