Fatimah: Imported batik ‘a threat’ to local industry

MIRI (July 8): The flooding in of imported printed batik is placing a threat to the Malaysian batik industry and local batik entrepreneurs are at risk of losing out in their efforts to preserve the cultural heritage, said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“The huge inflows of printed batik in the domestic market have caused the demand for the local batik to decline over the years and this is a threat to local batik makers,” Fatimah said when officiating at the Batik Linut Dinner and Fashion Show in conjunction with the opening of the Batik Linut’s office and gallery Thursday night.

“The importation of these batiks has incurred huge losses to local batik manufacturers. For example, when tourists come to Sarawak to look for Sarawak’s batik, what we offer them is a machine printed fabric that has some element of ‘pua’ motif. That is not Batik Sarawak,” she said.

She noted that the manual production of batik is very much labour-intensive, and which poses another major problem to the batik industry.

The industry observes dwindling number of batik craftsmen in recent years and it is getting harder to attract local youths to take part in the batik industry.

“The reasons for this scenario are attributed to various local economic factors such as low wages, decreasing product demand, unstable income, and the boom of other types of industries.

“Even though batik production has long been established in this country, unfortunately, it is still dominated by microenterprises with around 78.6% establishments in 2021.

“The total number of registered batik stamp and hand-drawn batik entrepreneurs in 2019, before the pandemic, was only 651 and is mainly located in Kelantan and Terengganu.

“However, the textile-based merchandise was reported to be the largest sale contributor (49%) of the overall craft industry which amounts to RM243 million in 2017. In this share, 81 per cent or close to 196.83 million worth of sales value was accrued from batik merchandise.

“So, there is a huge opportunity for batik industry even though it is still categorized as microenterprises,” she said.

In view of this, Fatimah said it is high time for Batik Linut Sdn. Bhd. to keep the batik industry alive by adapting to the modern lifestyle.

“These batik products can be versatile, not only for daily wear but also for home decorative purposes. We must create a sense of belonging and appreciation in the younger generation to wear and make good use of our local batik,” she added.

Also present at the event were Datu Dr. Haji Adi Badiozaman and Batik Linut Sdn. Bhd managing director Diana Rose.