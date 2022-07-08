Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in northern Sarawak tomorrow until July 10

MIRI (July 8): Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to hit the northern region in Sarawak, including Bintulu, tomorrow until July 10.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), this is due to a low-pressure weather system in the western part of the Philippines.

According to a MetMalaysia advisory issued on its website at 12pm, it said based on the MET analysis of the Malaysian Weather Research and Forecasting Model, European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and Global Forecast System, the low pressure weather system is expected towards the east of Vietnam from July 9-13.

“This situation potentially brings about strong winds that can cause storm lines, resulting in heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds in northern Sarawak (Bintulu, Miri and Limbang), west of Sabah and Labuan from July 9-10.

It is also expected to hit states in the northern part of the peninsula from July 11-13.

“Strong winds and rough seas (first and second categories) have also been issued in the South China Sea effective from July 9 until the end of the forecast period.

“This public is advised to always refer to MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my and all social media as well as download the myCuaca app for the latest and accurate information,” it said.