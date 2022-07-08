Lamin Dana sets up showroom in Miri as batik linut goes global

MIRI (July 8): The innovative product, Batik Linut Textile, has been receiving encouraging response from the textile and creative industries since it was first launched in November 2021.

“An office will be set up in Kuching and in Nilai before venturing out to the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office in Singapore (Statos) as the market feedback in the past six months has been encouraging,” said Diana Rose, the founder of Lamin Dana Resort in Mukah.

Diana, who hails from Kampung Tellian, added value to the staple food of the Melanau community by turning it into beautiful batik products.

The textiles are an innovative product pioneered by Lamin Dana and the batik community in Mukah in collaboration with Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation Sarawak branch.

“It (batik linut) has only been six months in the market since its launching and I am confident that it has a good prospect,” said Diana, while adding that the sago-based products have been a hot-selling item during their promotional tours in Dubai, West Malaysia and also in Sarawak.

Lamin Dana has also planned to implement a rebranding strategy to cater to the international demands, whereby their products will not only be limited to the motifs of sago and Melanau culture but will also be taking in those from the other ethnic groups.

Diana added that she is also looking forward to having other Melanau cultural products to be commercialised, such as the Melanau ‘terendak’ (sun hat).

Speaking at the opening of the first Batik Linut office and showroom at Coco Cabana here, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah applauded the woman entrepreneur’s effort to realise her dream and make it to the global stage.

Fatimah viewed the selection for the resort city as the launch pad for Batik Linut products as the right move and that all Sarawakians, and the Melanau people in particular, to take pride in promoting homegrown products.

Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus and Miri Mayor Adam Yii were among those at the event.