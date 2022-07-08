Luxury car goes up in flames near Rambungan ferry jetty

KUCHING (July 8): A BMW sedan was totally destroyed when it somehow caught fire near the Rambungan ferry jetty, here around 8pm last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the driver managed to escape to safety uninjured.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations, who used two water hoses to control the fire.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 9.12pm.

The department said last night’s incident was the third case of a vehicle being destroyed by fire reported in Kuching.

All three cases are still under forensics investigation to determine the actual cause.