Malaysia’s job market to strengthen further

KUCHING: Malaysia’s job market is expected to strengthen further, underpinned by the reopening of the economy and the pick up in social activities, analysts observed.

Of note, Malaysia’s labour market remained firm as jobless rate stayed at 3.9 per cent, the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Labour force and employment expanded by 2.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and 3.4 per cent y-o-y in May 2022, the highest expansion rate ever registered, while new job creation pushed employment to a record high 15.9 million person.

“The decline in unemployed person is expected to continue in the coming months following the strong recovery in the labour market mainly backed by the gradual pickup in economic and social activities as well as ongoing government policy support,” the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) commented in a report.

“This will be further bolstered with the resumption of international tourism as the government is targeting 4.5 million tourist arrivals for 2022,” it added.

Despite its better outlook on the labour front, it maintained its cautiously optimistic outlook as downside risks persist mainly associated with the latest development of Covid-19 in view of a potential surge of new sub-variant as recorded in other countries.

“Against this backdrop, we retained our 2022 GDP growth forecast at five to 5.5 per cent (compared with 3.1 per cent in 2021),” it said.

Meanwhile, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) noted that the number of job vacancies remained strong at 460,800, slightly lower than record high seen in February 2022.

“This reflects strong recovery in domestic economic activities fuelled by reflation in local demand and continuous expansion in external sector,” it said.

“More than 50 per cent of the vacancies filled by low-skilled job namely Elementary Occupations. Share of high-skilled jobs improved slightly such as Legislators, Senior Officials & Managers at 4.6 per cent (March 2022: 3.4 per cent) and Professionals stayed above seven per cent level.

“By sector, services sector share rose to 40.5 per cent, highest in four-month. Construction sector booked 13.9 per cent, highest in 19-month while manufacturing sector took another 42.8 per cent,” it explained further.

“With the international borders reopened, we believe there will be higher job vacancies among others in construction and services sectors,” MIDF Research remarked.

All in, it opined: “Labour market in Malaysia is expected to strengthen further in the second half of 2022 (2H22) underpin by upbeat momentum in domestic economy and steady expansion in external sector. In addition, we foresee slight improvement of non-citizen hiring.”

It added, “Employment of the workers had declined by 1.8 per cent in 2020 and 2.9 per cent in 2021 which brought to total of more than 100,000 leaving the workforce due to the pandemic. Non-citizen worker constitutes about 10 per cent of Malaysia’s working population.

“Underpin by domestic reopening and strong economic fundamentals, Malaysia’s unemployment rate is projected to trend lower this year to 3.8 per cent in 2022 from 4.6 per cent in 2021.

“However, the projected jobless rate is still higher than pre-pandemic’s 3.4 per cent. Employment growth forecasted at 2.5 per cent (2021: two per cent) while unemployment to shrink by -15.0 per cent this year (2021: three per cent). As of the first five months of 2022 (5M22), employment growth at 3.1 per cent y-o-y and unemployment fell by 12.6 per cent y-o-y.”