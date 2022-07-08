KUCHING: The market liberalisation, as witnessed in the first quarter financial year 2022 (1QFY22), may not be a bad thing for Gas Malaysia Bhd (Gas Malaysia) as it managed to improve the group’s profitability.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) gathered that while the company did not disclose the decline in shipper volume from Gas Malaysia Energy & Services Sdn Bhd (GMES) in 1QFY22 following market liberalisation, which started from January 2022, due to information sensitivity, it confirmed that Gas Malaysia Distribution Sdn Bhd (GMD) continued to register volume growth as all shippers have to pay for the usage of GMD’s distribution pipeline.

“As witnessed in 1QFY22, the market liberalisation may not be a bad thing for Gas Malaysia as it managed to improve its profitability given the tariff setting strategy to boost retail margin,” Kenanga Research said following a recent engagement with the company.

“In addition, as gas prices remain elevated, retail margin which is based on gas selling price will remain high.”

The research arm noted that as the shortest contract tenure is three years, this means the current strong margin spread will at least stay firm for the next three years.

“1QFY22 margin spread is to stay for at least three years which is the shortest contract tenure while the rest are five-year and eight- year contracts.

“Given the strong margin, we believe the retail margin could be as high as 1.5 per cent-2 per cent against the earlier indication of one per cent. This is more than sufficient to address the decline in volume, which we estimated at five per cent quarter on quarter in 1QFY22, and even lead to better results.”

As such, Kenanga Research upped its total margin spread assumption to RM2.60 per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) for FY22-FY24 but a lower spread of RM2.40 per mmbtu thereafter. This led the research arm to upgrade FY22-FY23 earnings forecast by 15 per cent-23 per cent. Core net profit for FY22-FY23 has thus been revised to RM304.2 million and RM325.9 million, respectively.

“Net divided per share (NDPS) is also raised proportionally based on unchanged earnings payout of 90 per cent.”

Overall, Kenanga Research remained optimistic about Gas Malaysia’s earnings prospects given the expected strong earnings for the next three years supported by favourable retail margin arising from the better deal in contract renegotiation.

“With economic reopening, volume growth is back on track which we projected at three per cent annually.”