Mirian muscleman gets incentive ahead of Asian bodybuilding meet in Maldives

MIRI (July 8): The SEA Games 2022 silver medallists Azri Asmat Sefri has received RM1,500 from Miri Division Bodybuilding Association (MDBBA) as incentive for his participation in the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, which will be held in the Republic of Maldives from July 15 to 21 this year.

The presentation of the contribution was held the Boulevard Shopping Mall here today (July 8) where the MDBBA was represented by its president Cheyenne Muris, secretary Martha Mervy Kulen and acting treasurer Abdul Muzafar Bujang Zainudin.

“We are very proud of Azri as he will be carrying both the Malaysian and Sarawak flags on the world stage.

“We recognise all his huge sacrifices and commitment, and this incentive is just a small token of contribution from us to encourage and inspire the first Mirian going for this Asian championships, and also for him to train harder and aim for glory,” said Cheyenne.

Hailing from Kampung Pengkalan 1 in Lutong here, Azri bagged the silver medal from the Men’s 55kg category in the 31st SEA Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam in May this year.

For the Asian meet in Maldives, he will compete in the Flyweight (55kg) category, to be staged this July 18.

“I am excited, yet nervous. This will be the second time that I represent Malaysia after SEA Games 2022.

“Nevertheless, I am doing my best to be consistent in my diet and training, and also to be placed among the best athletes,” said Azri, 29.