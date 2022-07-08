NGO: Reveal findings on RCI on illegal immigrants

PENAMPANG (July 8): Several members of the Penampang-based non-profit community movement, Ikatan Komuniti Penampang (IKATAN Penampang), have suggested that the findings of Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on illegal immigrants in Sabah concluded in 2014 be tabled in Parliament.

This is to ensure that Malaysians, especially Sabahans, will know the truth while at the same time, allow elected representatives, especially accusers and the accused to state their stand on the matter.

The movement believes that the tabling is necessary since many of the millennials and Gen Z in Sabah are unaware of the RCI and more so the findings.

“The tabling and debate is necessary since many Sabahan millennials and Gen Z like myself, who was 13 years old in 2012, are ignorant about the RCI on illegal immigrants in Sabah, its findings and recommendations.

“Even if you walk around in town and ask those who talk a lot about politics what they think about the RCI, its finding and detailed recommendation, chances are most of them may not even know,” said Alva Mitchell Primus, 23, from Kampung Dabak, Penampang.

“So instead of accusing one another in the media, wouldn’t it be more proper if our political leaders table the issue in Parliament, have it debated there and effect the recommendations immediately.

“This will also allow the millennials and Gen Z to know the truth about illegal immigrants in Sabah and make the proper decision when casting their votes this coming general election without being influenced by lies or propagandas from political parties,” she added.

Another member of the movement, Melodie Fong, 21, from Korperasi Kepayan said that it is exasperating to see political parties continue to talk about the issue yet are somehow reluctant to deliberate the topic in Parliament for the benefit and knowledge of all Malaysians.

“I don’t know why they (political leaders) love to talk about it but believe me, this is not so for the women, especially when there have been numerous petty and serious crimes reported to be committed by non-Malaysians purportedly to be illegal immigrants.

“With illegal immigrants roaming around freely at night in the state capital and more so when their children are now brazen enough to lay nails on the road to puncture passing cars, do all these political leaders really think that women (who now feel unsafe when driving alone at night) think that the finger-pointing and mudslinging between the political parties are entertaining? No!

“What we want is an affirmative, deadline-based action to effect the flushing out of illegal immigrants in Sabah and since this is a national issue, it should not be kept in the dark anymore.

“Let MPs representing the various parties and coalitions in Sabah deliberate on this problem and once their views have been made known to the people, then both the Federal and State Governments may proceed with the recommendations of the RCI without further delay.

“They can take the correct action on the illegals in Sabah in a more inclusive and transparent way. This issue must be brought to an end at the Parliament so that Sabah can move forward,” she argued.

Meanwhile, another member of the movement, Samantha David, 31, from Cybercity Kepayan said that the current inflation issue and decision by the Federal Government to do away with subsidies on certain consumer goods may now necessitate the deliberation of the findings of RCI in Parliament and its recommendations.

“I do not know just how many illegal immigrants or refugees there are in the State but if I am not mistaken, it had been said to range between 800,000 to one million.

“If this is so, then this huge number of immigrants would also be enjoying subsidized goods such as the 1kg packet of cooking oil, chicken and flour meant for Malaysian citizens.

“If the consumption of the subsidized goods is based on the numbers of both legal and illegal immigrants (including their children) then what have been consumed in Sabah is surely of greater amount then what have been smuggled outside Malaysia!

“So was there any study conducted earlier by our government to determine whether this huge presence of both legal and illegal immigrants in Sabah affect the supply and demand of these subsidized goods?

“I would not be asking so if there are only 20,000 illegal immigrants in Sabah but the purported numbers is simply too high and it would make no sense at all if the locals and Malaysian citizens now bear the brunt just because this issue on illegal immigrants is being dragged year after year.

“This is the type of question we want our MPs to ask in Parliament more so when the Federal Government now intends to do away with subsidies and at a time when the State Government intends to implement the Kad Warga Asing Sabah – will it be good for the ordinary Sabahans at this time of economic depression since allowing hundreds and thousands of illegal immigrants to work in Sabah would also mean that they have access to all the subsidized goods in Sabah?

“Why can’t the same government reasoning to do away with petrol subsidy because the T20 group uses more petrol than the B40, be applied in this context?” she asked.

The chairman of Ikatan Penampang, Kenneth Jayaraman, hopes Sabahans will be supportive of the cause.

“If these political leaders are so sure with their allegations and accusations, then they should be brave enough to do so in Parliament and let Sabahans have full knowledge about the findings and recommendations.

“By pushing for the tabling of the findings and recommendations in Parliament, Ikatan also wishes to state our disappointment and frustration over the political bickering on this illegal immigrant issue that will repeat itself year in and year out while nothing concrete is being done.

“We will find a way to make the tabling a reality and I hope that Sabahans will be supportive of our effort,” he said.