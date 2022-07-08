Petra Jaya dad jailed 10 years, gets caning for sexually assaulting daughter

KUCHING (July 8): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 36-year-old electrician to 10 years’ jail plus three strokes of the rotan for sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter.

The man committed physical sexual assault on his daughter by inserting his finger into her private part at their house in a Petra Jaya village here.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOACA) 2017 and punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, read together with Section 16(1) of the Act.

Section 14(a) provides for a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years and caning upon conviction, while Section 16(1) of the Act carries a jail term of up to five years and up to two strokes of the rotan.

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Mohamad Ali requested the court for a deterrent and longer custodial sentence.

“It is on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence itself involving a child victim, which is his own daughter, the age gap between the accused and victim, and that the accused should be the person to protect the dignity of the daughter, and not to commit this abhorrent offence,” said Danial.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad then sentenced the accused to eight years’ jail under Section 14(a) of SOACA and an added penalty of two years under Section 16(1) of the Act along with three strokes of the rotan.

She also ordered the accused to undergo rehabilitative counselling within the period of detention and a supervision period of two years commencing immediately after the expiry of sentence passed on him.

Based on the facts of the case, on July 4 this year around 3pm, the victim informed her mother that while the accused was bathing her, he had inserted his finger into her private part, causing pain in the area.

The victim’s mother subsequently lodged a police report and the accused was arrested that night around 9pm.

The investigation revealed that the accused had inserted his index finger into the victim’s private part four times while bathing her.

The accused was not represented by counsel.