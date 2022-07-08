PM Ismail Sabri expresses sadness, condolences over passing of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

ANKARA (July 8): Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his condolences and deepest sympathies to the government and people of Japan over the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated today.

“I was deeply saddened on hearing news about the incident which befell former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom I just met early this year as a Special Envoy of His Excellency (Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida),” he told Malaysian journalists here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is on an official visit to Turkey, hoped that the family of Abe and all the people of Japan would remain resolute in facing this challenge and moment of grief.

He said Abe had played an important role in nurturing strong ties between Malaysia and Japan and was a leading supporter of Malaysia’s Look East Policy.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind while delivering a speech at a political campaign in Nara city. His assailant has been arrested.

Japan is holding its Senate election on Sunday and Abe was campaigning for a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Abe was the longest serving prime minister of Japan — first in 2006 and again from 2012 to 2020. — Bernama