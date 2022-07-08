Private healthcare sector resilient against rising inflation

KUCHING: In the face of sustained elevated inflation in Malaysia, analysts favour private hospitals given the inelastic demand of healthcare.

In a report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) highlighted, “We believe that the healthcare industry will continue to enjoy growth, supported by growing healthcare expenditure, rising medical insurance coverage, and an ageing population demographic.” It also pointed out that private hospitals have the ability to pass higher cost through.

“Given the low ‘price elasticity of demand’ of private healthcare services, IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHH) has been able to pass on cost inflation to customers, as reflected in its rising revenue per inpatient over the past several quarters.

“We highlight that its list prices have been adjusted for inflation in the first quarter of 2022 (1QFY22),” it said.

There have also been strong returns of domestic patients as well as growth in foreign patients in Malaysia and Singapore.

As for other healthcare stocks under its coverage, Kenanga Research noted that KPJ Healthcare Bhd (KPJ) suffered from lack of re-rating catalyst while its new hospitals under gestation period could continue to be a drag on earnings.

“The group will continue to take advantage of government’s incentives in order to mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic. However, its new hospitals such as KPJ Bandar Dato’ Onn, KPJ Batu Pahat, KPJ Perlis and KPJ Miri which are currently under gestation period could continue to drag overall earnings.

“Although we like KPJ for the following reasons; inelastic demand of healthcare needs hence ability to pass cost through amidst rising inflation, and having the largest hospitals network locally, catalysts are lacking despite its share price falling to seemingly attractive levels at mean PER,” it said.

As for pharmaceutical Pharmaniaga Bhd (Pharmaniaga), Kenanga Research noted that despite recording bumper profits in FY21, it does not expect FY22 to chalk up positive net profit growth as most of the vaccines delivery has been completed.

“Going forward, the group is strengthening its business footprint in Indonesia as it has huge untapped potential. In Indonesia, the division has successfully staged a swift turnaround, highlighting the effectiveness of the reorganisation of the Indonesian business to enhance its operational efficiency through an ongoing stock optimisation exercise and aggressive payment collection,” it noted.

All in, Kenanga Research retained its ‘overweight’ rating on the sector.