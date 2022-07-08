Sharing healthy home solutions, the Cuckoo Carnival is back in Sarawak, running July 8-11

Up to RM30,000 worth of exciting healthy home products and prizes are up for grabs over the four-day fun-filled carnival!

KUCHING (July 8): The CUCKOO Carnival is back in Sarawak, running from 8th to 11th July at the Vivacity Megamall in Kuching. Organised by CUCKOO, Malaysia’s leading Healthy Home Creator, the brand is set to showcase its most comprehensive range of Healthy Appliances and Healthy Living products, which includes its latest air purifier launched recently, the CUCKOO K Model Air Purifier. Not only that, there will also be up to RM30,000 worth of enticing prizes to be won!

Since its establishment in Malaysia in 2014, CUCKOO has been constantly innovating to introduce Beyond Standards Healthy Home products which includes its range of water purifiers, outdoor water filter, air purifiers, multi-cookers, and induction hobs. In order to provide an even more holistic healthy home solution, the brand has also ventured into the home living segment by joining forces with LSK Napure and Fujiaire to launch the A-SERIES mattress and VITA-S Inverter Smart Air Conditioner. The brand’s efforts to empower Malaysians to live healthier and happier through its holistic Healthy Home solutions has seen itself rising to be a household name.

This year, CUCKOO celebrates its 8th anniversary. Celebrating the trust and support it has received over the years, CUCKOO will be offering attractive deals and promotions for its Healthy Appliances and Healthy Living products at the carnival, which includes the TITAN Tankless Mild Alkaline Water Purifier, K Model Air Purifier, A-SERIES Mattress, Vita-S Inverter Smart Air Conditioner, and many more!

Carnival-goers will also be offered the irresistible CUCKOO GOOODMATCH Promotion. Through the promotion, customers can choose to own either a CUCKOO King Top Water Purifier or CUCKOO VIVID Water Purifier and match it with the CUCKOO C Model Air Purifier at only RM120 monthly – double the enjoyment and double health at one affordable price!

CUCKOO Water Purifiers are not only equipped with a 6-stage filtration system and an antibacterial stainless-steel water tank, but they also come with a periodic service done by its professional CUCKOO+ Service Team, who abides by its Natural Care Service (NCS) 15-point check. This periodic service done once every four months also includes filter replacement and sterilisation to ensure CUCKOO Water Purifiers are always safe and work in the best condition. The CUCKOO KING TOP Water Purifier comes with three water temperature options – cold, hot, and room temperature, while the CUCKOO VIVID Water Purifier houses the largest hot water tank (5.3 liters). Both water purifiers are equipped with a child-lock safety function so all, especially families with children, can use the water purifiers with a peace of mind.

There are also many exciting activities lined-up at the CUCKOO Carnival, including giveaways and lucky draw prizes worth up to RM30,000. Those at the carnival would stand a chance to win its grand prize which includes an XCEL Water Purifier, B Model Cordless Air Purifier, CH10 Pressure Multi-Cooker, UNIQ Portable Air Conditioner, and other Healthy Appliances and Living products. Apart from that, the carnival will also feature a claw machine, a children’s colouring zone, free popcorns and cotton candies, and clown appearances with balloon twisting. All, especially families, are invited to join in the festive event and build a healthier home with CUCKOO!

CUCKOO Carnival 2022 – Sarawak

Location: Vivacity Mall, Kuching

Time: 8th – 11th July 2022

Time: 10am – 10pm