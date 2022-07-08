Sheda: Second hike in bank interest rates will affect S’wak’s economy, businesses

KUCHING (July 8): The second increase in bank interest rates, from 1.75 per cent to two per cent and now 2.25 per cent will have impact on Sarawak’s economy and businesses, opines Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching branch chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok.

He said this is because the world economy is facing challenges and Sarawak is just coming out of the pandemic and the economy is on the recovery path but is still heavily affected by disruption to supply chain due to a few factors.

“We have the Covid restrictions, the Ukraine-Russia war which also increased the price of oil and gas and food, and China’s regional Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns on their major cities, causing rise in prices which is affecting our cost of living and many things here.

“In Malaysia we are faced with similar problems, however our inflation is still manageable at two per cent to three per cent as compared to other major countries which are facing inflation rates of six per cent to nine per cent.

“This is because our government is giving subsidies to our oil and gas and essential food items. We have also imposed price control on essential items so that profiteering will be kept to the minimum,” he pointed out in a statement yesterday.

He foresees that with minimum wage being increased from RM1,200 to RM1,500 from June 1 for employees in big companies and smaller companies from next year, the wage-price effect will cause inflation to rise.

On the rise of interest rate by Bank Negara on Wednesday by another 25 basis points, Sim said it will slow down the demand for goods which will help to slow down inflation, but the timing of the interest rate hike might be too quick that may have a negative effect on the economy which is still on recovery path from pandemic lockdowns.

“However it will help our ringgit to stabilise against other major currencies so that our imported inflation can be reduced by our strengthening of the present weak ringgit against our major trading countries,” he said.

However, the present rise in interest rate might be still manageable for most borrowers but any further increase might dampen Sarawak’s economic growth prospects.

He also believes that the rise in interest rates is good for savers, but for those who are in business their cost of capital will rise and might be reflected in their selling price of goods.

The demand for houses will also still be strong as the new interest rate is still comparatively low as compared to pre-Covid level which was at about 3.5 per cent.

“The construction cost of houses is rising due to material price increase and labour shortage which will affect new launches prices, expected to be increased.

“So it’s a good time to buy completed or near-completion houses as the cost is already set in. The banks are still supportive in giving end financing for house purchase for those with stable employment and steady income,” he said.