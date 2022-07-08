Shortage of one-kilogram cooking oil due to smuggling

KOTA KINABALU (July 8): The supply of the subsidized one-kilogram cooking oil is not enough in the market due to smuggling of the commodity to neighbouring countries.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said that 36 companies have been licensed to pack the subsidized cooking oil and it is estimated that the supply should be enough to meet the demand of the target group.

He said that Sabah produced one million packets of the one-kilogram subsided cooking oil.

“So the supply should be enough for the people,” he said after handing over sacrificial cows in conjunction with Aidiladha for Tanjung Keramat at the Putatan District Council on Friday.

He assured that there will be enough subsidized cooking oil in the near future.

Shahelmey also commented on the act of some traders who are allegedly reaping extra profit by selling the subsidized cooking oil higher than the allowed price.

“I urge consumers not to purchase the subsidized cooking oil if it is above what’s allowed which is RM2.50 per one-kilogramme packet. I also urge them to report the incident to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry,” he said.

Shahelmey also disclosed that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry is carrying out two operations known as OPS ATM and OPS SOROK.

He said that the operations are to ensure ample supply of eggs, chicken and cooking oil.

“The ministry will be making visits all over Sabah to ensure the supply chain from the factory is not broken,” he said.

Shahelmey also commented on the shortage of sugar supply in Sabah.

He explained that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had explained that this was due to shipping problem.

Nevertheless, the problem should already have been resolved, he said.

The Sabah Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has stepped enforcement to ensure adequate supply of cooking oil in the state.

Its office has detected 25 attempts to misappropriate subsidised cooking oil this year, compared to 23 for the whole of 2021.

State KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas said five Malaysians have been arrested in connection with the cases this year, with one charged in court.

Of the 25 cases, 15 are still under investigation.

He added the authorities had also seized cooking oil worth more than RM316,000.