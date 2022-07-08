Soo: MA63 like a broken mirror, let’s move on

KUCHING (July 8): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo perceives the proposal from Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to seek a new Malaysia Agreement as ‘brilliant’ and ‘genius’.

Soo likened the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) like a broken mirror, and no matter how the broken pieces are glued together, the mirror cannot be patched up and will not serve its purpose to give a reflection.

“Whenever glass breaks, it signifies the end, and in the same way a broken-down relationship can never be salvaged and healed perfectly,” she said metaphorically.

In this way, she said she disagrees with Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to call the proposal for a new Malaysia agreement as ‘a crazy idea’, or with Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili to call it ‘shortsighted’.

Soo believes the call for a new agreement is in fact farsighted and thinking out of the box.

“It is not unpatriotic to seek a new political arrangement, on the contrary it is pragmatic and utilitarian to desire a solution to the economic chaos, political instability, broken promises and loss of hope facing Malaysia today. These are the warning signals of a Failed Nation,” said Soo in a statement yesterday.

Nevertheless, she said she agrees with Ongkili that to dissolve the MA63 is to dissolve the Federation, which spells logic, because ‘to construct, one has to destruct’.

She explained that the MA63 is an international agreement signed in 1963 between five political entities – the United Kingdom, Singapore, federation of Malaya, Sarawak and Sabah.

Since then Singapore had exited the federation of Malaysia and the United Kingdom had relinquished all its obligations, she said.

“This leaves only three nations, so it is appropriate after 60 years to dissolve the Agreement and come up with a new political arrangement. The cessation of the federation of Malaya agreement signed in 1948 will also be realised in the new deal.

“A renewed federation can be all encompassing and inclusive, where the component states including the federated states of Malaya can return individually to the negotiating table to agree on new terms and conditions to form a new country.

“In the new deal, each state individually has the right to self-determination where it can freely choose to merge, or determine to opt out if it would be better on its own. Thus, the Sultan of Johor’s warning that it can leave the federation if Putrajaya continues to ignore Johor’s development needs can be actualised if the people of Johor feel they are becoming worse off in any existing or new political entity,” she said.

Thus, Soo said she supports Mohamad’s ‘stellar proposal’ for a new agreement which will in effect, supersede both the 1948 Federation of Malaya agreement and MA63.

“Let us move forward, or we will stagnate, feel impotent and powerless in nation building whilst we are messed up in the quagmire of corruption, mismanagement, instability and despair facing the nation today.

“Let us be released from all past encumbrances and impediments which are holding us back today, and support a new political deal by terminating the MA63 as we would do with a broken mirror, so that we can move on and forge ahead to build a new nation,” she said.