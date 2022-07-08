Teacher recalls ‘running fast like Usain Bolt’ to prevent longhouse fire

KUCHING (July 8): Stevens Gadis Nyua, who saved his longhouse in Julau from being destroyed in a fire, recalled that he ran as fast as Usain Bolt to the source of the flame to prevent a potential disaster.

The 58-year-old chief of Rh Stevens, Sg Seputan, Selaut, Julau said he was sitting at his veranda when he heard someone shouting ‘api api’ (fire fire).

That was when he did not think much but got on his feet and ran quickly to the source of the fire to put it out.

“(The fire happened) on June 1 when we celebrated Gawai (Dayak). Every Gawai, we will pray from door to door. What happened then was that the candle we lit fell off and burnt the wallpaper.

“And the burnt wallpaper dropped and burnt the cushion. The fire started off from the cushion. I was sitting at my ‘ruai’ (veranda) and heard someone shout ‘api api’,” he recollected.

Stevens said he saw a fire extinguisher next to where he was seated but he did not take it.

Instead, he ran fast to grab another fire extinguisher that was close to the source of the fire and started putting out the fire.

“I can run very fast, like Usain Bolt,” said the teacher from SK Lubok Assam with a broad grin when met at the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak headquarters here today.

He received a Hero Certificate in appreciation of his brave act early this month from Bomba director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid during a ceremony.

According to Stevens, the fire was put out under one minute. He quipped: “It won’t take long for the whole fire extinguisher to empty completely.”

He said his nephew used another fire extinguisher, just to make sure that the fire was completely put out.

“We were very surprised and lucky that the fire did not burn the whole house. It was only the living room, a lot of damage was done there.”

He estimated the damage to be over RM30,000.

As the head of the longhouse, Stevens said: “We should be the first person to react to this kind of thing (incident).”

He proposed that every longhouse must be well equipped with fire extinguisher.

“Each door should have one fire extinguisher so that whoever is close to the source of the fire can react fast.”

He said the fire extinguisher must be placed at a spot where everybody can easily see and grab it rather than being kept inside the room.

“Of course we hope that there is no fire and that we don’t have to use the fire extinguisher,” he added.

Despite so, Stevens said everyone at the longhouse must be vigilant because any fire incident could lead to severe damage and losses.

To a question, he said he had undergone trainings organised by Bomba Bintangor.

He lauded Bomba Bintangor for actively organising trainings for the community in Julau.

“Bomba Bintangor went to the longhouse and the school. If we ask them to come (to conduct trainings), they will come – not one time but many times. Those trainings are very useful,” he added.

Also present were Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman and operations assistant director Tiong Ling Hii.