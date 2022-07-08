Unimas inks MoU with Miros on road, vehicle safety research

KUCHING (July 8): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for closer ties to foster activities, research and development in Road Safety and Vehicle Safety Research programmes.

A press statement said the MoU document exchange ceremony held on Wednesday was hosted by Miros director-general Datuk Dr Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim.

He signed the MoU along with Unimas deputy vice-chancellor (research and innovation) Prof Dr Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim, who represented Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi.

Unimas Faculty of Engineering dean Prof Dr Siti Noor Linda Taib and director-general’s office director of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Dr Iskandar Abdul Hamid witnessed the signing.

Among the areas of mutual interest to both parties are the possible attachment of Unimas undergraduates with Miros as interns, joint supervision of master’s and PhD students by staff of Unimas and Miros, new research projects by both parties, potential implementation of Miros programmes such as training and consultancy on road safety to be held in Unimas, proposed elective courses for undergraduate and master’s levels in Unimas, and the potential of having a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to strengthen further ties between Unimas and Miros.

According to the press release, the MoU will tap into Unimas’ research expertise, bringing all the best minds together and aligning all efforts to develop timely real-world research works.

This will also bring other academic and non-academic programmes for the advancement of MoU’s members, Unimas faculty members and students, the road safety industry in Malaysia, and ultimately Sarawak at large.

The press release said the MoU is timely as Miros is actively working closely with other agencies, distributors, and manufacturers in the field of road safety, including institutions of higher learning to constantly improve road safety for all road users.

Unimas is also expected to play an active role in research.