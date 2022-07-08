Welfare office looking for mother of abandoned baby in Kudat

KOTA KINABALU (July 8): The Matunggong Welfare Office is tracking down the mother or next of kin of a two-month-old baby girl who was abandoned on April 28.

The toddler identified as Thyana Ashley was left to a complainant at a bus stop near a school in Tinangol, Kudat.

The social welfare officer of Matunggong District Welfare Office, Connie Jikisoi, said they are conducting an investigation to trace the family or next of kin of the girl who had been left by his biological mother to the complainant.

“The mother, who is believed to be named Sheron, left her baby at 5pm on April 28 at the bus stop near Sekolah Kebangsaan Tinangol, Kudat.

“As of today, we have not received any information about the birth mother of the toddler,” she said in a statement on Friday.

Connie hopes that the public can help to trace the baby’s next of kin.

“Anyone with information of this baby please come forward to assist in the investigation under section 15 (3) of the Children Act 2001 (amendment) 2016.

“We can be contacted through the Matunggong District Protector at 088-613793,” she added.