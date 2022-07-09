Abg Johari leads delegation to Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park, Singapore

MIRI (July 9): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and members of his delegation were brought on a guided tour to Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park yesterday, as part of a five-day study visit to Singapore.

During an hour tour to the 62-hectare park hosted by the Singapore National Park management, the delegation was shown the importance of incorporating park and urban landscapes development with water management and flood intervention measures in order to create a flood resilient environment in towns and cities.

Thereafter, Abang Johari and his delegation were briefed by the park’s Denmark-based consultants on the design and concept of the park and its success as a flood intervention while drawing examples of their success projects around the world.

The briefing also dwelt on the redevelopment of the 200-hectare Bukit Assek area in Sibu, along similar concepts while stressing that such development would also help to build communities around the project.

Accompanying the Premier on the tour were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annual Rapa’ee; Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang and acting city secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

A team from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) led by chairman Clarence Ting also accompanied the Premier on the tour as part of the effort in earnest to revamp Bukit Assek.

Later in the evening, the Premier attended a briefing on a masterplan for the development of industrial terminals in Sarawak by a Singapore government-owned infrastructure and urban planning consultancy company.

Also present at the briefing was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development and Minister for International Trade and Investment.