Alice: Sarawak to merge its water agencies

MIRI (July 9): Sarawak’s Ministry of Utility and Telecommunications wants to merge all of its water agencies.

Its permanent secretary Dato Ir Alice Jawan Empaling said the merger was aimed at improving efficiency, effectiveness, as well as the level of service in administration and management of the water agencies.

The agencies involved were the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), Kuching Water Board (KWB), Sibu Water Board (SWB) and Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku).

“This is also part of the water supply development sector to ensure that the Sarawak Water Supply Master Plan and Grid System is implemented,” she said in her address at Laku’s Ngiling Bidai Dinner on Friday.

She was representing Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Julaihi Narawi to officiate at the event which was held at Piasau Boat Club.

Among those present were Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii, Laku chairman Datuk Nelson Balang Rining, and Laku chief executive officer Daneil Punang.

“As we develop and transform the water supply industry in the state, it’s important also that we engage our staff. This is in order to have their buy-in or ownership of the transformation. We are this important catalyst of change,” said Alice.

She said everyone involved should be proud of the transformation and they should carry out their duty with full responsibility, professionalism as well as integrity, irrespective of their position in the organisation.

“As all the official transformation is happening, we also need to embark on the get-to-know phase and the interaction of our officers.

“One of the ways for us to strengthen our collaboration and professional relationship in water supply is by holding regular meets, including social events like our dinner tonight,” she said.

She also expressed her appreciation to all Laku and JBALB officers for working together in resolving the water crisis due to leaking water main in Miri last month.

“This is the spirit of teamwork. We hope that our officers will continue to be efficient, effective as well as able to multitask and are always sensitive to the public’s needs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nelson, who spoke earlier, said the recent water crisis in Miri has taught them to be more tenacious, patient and more productive.

“There are frequent pipe leaks and interruptions. At certain times of the year especially now, coloured water issues arise due to the dry season. For future expansion, the government should introduce redundancy plans with the introduction of two pipelines.

“We are setting up a dedicated Preventive Maintenance team, ERT/ERP (emergency response team/emergency response plan) and Crisis Management centre. These are steps taken by the management,” he said.

He added that Laku will be more prepared in future crises, and he appreciated the team’s commitment in handling and resolving the recent water crisis, as this goes to show that the working system in place is productive and efficient.