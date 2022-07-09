Bidayuh Song Chart Awards finals on July 16

KUCHING (July 9): The 8th Bidayuh Song Chart Awards (ACLB) finals will take place next Saturday (July 16), said Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Sarawak director Nasrul Hakim Md Noh.

He said the event, which is the climax of the weekly ‘Carta Lagu Bidayuh’ produced by WAIfm Bidayuh, will be held at the P Ramlee Auditorium in RTM Kuching starting at 8pm onwards.

It will feature 12 finalists, namely Adrian FJ with his song ‘Joget My Darling’, Abell (Pak Kiyak), D’ Helile (Metiek Maap Terima Kasih Pimaas), Elfie Elvis (Sarah Ku Jera), Olbin Nojes (Joget Nyindir Pesan), Rozzie Mila (Cinta Asungku), Johnny Tuk (Nampas Penguji), Vantino Naud (Stegar Ku Sasi), Michael Gayut (Aba Buhu), Vievyen G (My Dampu), SWAIV (Kajun Dawu) and Acid Rain (Tihi Tigahang).

Due to limited seating at the event, members of the public who wish to physically attend can collect the free entrance pass distributed at RTM Kuching’s Guard House starting July 6.

“The ACLB will be aired live on WAIfm Bidayuh radio station and also through livestream the WAlfm Bidayuh Facebook page.

“The award show will also be recorded, and for the first time, will be broadcasted on TV Okey (on a date to be known soon),” he said at a recent press conference.

On the prizes, he said he winner will walk home with a RM5,000 cash prize and a trophy, including an extra award for the song composer, while second and third places will bring home RM3,000 and RM2,000 cash prizes respectively and trophies.

There will also be prizes for winners — RM1,000 and a trophy each — for the Best Vocal and Most Popular Song categories.

Additionally, other contestants will be given consolation prizes of RM1,000 and a trophy.

He was also hopeful the 8th ACLB will serve as a good platform for artists and set a higher standard for Bidayuh songs.

“After the show, RTM Sarawak will invite all the 12 finalists to do a re-recording and remastering of all the songs and produce a metadata music album,” he said.