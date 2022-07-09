DAP refutes JKR’S claim of bitumen shortage for flyover delay

KUCHING (July 90: Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) refuted Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak’s claim that shortage of bitumen has delayed the opening of Mile 6 and Mile 7 flyover.

Special assistant to DAP chairman, Michael Kong Feng Nian said in a press conference yesterday that suppliers have sufficient bitumen.

“We have made inquiries to see if they have stock of bitumen and the answer is in the positive. Therefore, what JKR Sarawak had alleged about a shortage of bitumen in Sarawak is not entirely correct,” Kong said.

He stated that JKR Sarawak should have taken extra effort to verify with both suppliers and the contractors instead of issuing a press statement without verifying their facts or conducting necessary investigation.

“The construction of the Mile 6 and Mile 7 flyover affects every resident from Mile 6 onwards. Any further delay inevitably affects their lives. JKR Sarawak should bear in mind that this is a project which has been taking close to 5 years,” he added and urged the department to get to the bottom of the issue to ensure no further delays.

He suggested JKR Sarawak engage with contractors to explore alternatives to ensure the project is completed on time.