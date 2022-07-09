Darvel Bay to be managed by Sabah Parks

KOTA KINABALU (July 9): Darvel Bay is set to become the tenth park under the management of Sabah Parks.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said that the Sabah Cabinet had approved a proposal to begin gazetting the Darvel Bay covering 117,000 hectares under the 1984 Parks Enactment on Jan 13, 2021.

“The goal and hope of the establishment of this Park is to preserve and conserve the diversity of marine and coastal life, improve the fishing industry to be more sustainable and benefit the local community including to open more opportunities for tourism industry development in Sabah,” said Jafry in his speech for the signing ceremony of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sabah Parks and WWF-Malaysia to start an initiative to support the effective management of key marine biodiversity areas in Sabah and aims toward realising the gazetting of the Darvel Bay Park.

He was represented by the ministry’s assistant minister, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

The collaboration between the Sabah Parks and WWF-Malaysia shall consist of efforts to gazette the Darvel Bay Park, which is being established in line with Sabah Parks’ Strategic Plan 2025, which directly supports the Sabah government’s plan in gazetting the sea area of 117,000 hectares and 56 islands within Darvel Bay as a Marine Protected Area (MPA) by 2023.

The MoU is also focusing on the aspects of effective management system, collaborative management with local communities, effective surveillance and enforcement, scientific research and education with tourism and fisheries industries, the protection and restoration of key ecosystems (coral reefs, seagrass and mangroves) and key species (sea turtles, dugong, sharks, and commercially valuable fish) to ensure the Darvel Bay Park become a truly holistic MPA in the future.

Jafry said that the continuous efforts of the Sabah government through the Sabah Parks Board of Trustees, an agency under his ministry, in preserving and conserving nature have resulted in the proposed gazetting of 117,000 hectares of Darvel Bay waters and the 56 islands in it.

“This achievement clearly proves the government’s strong support in caring for and conserving the environment in Sabah,” he said.

He explained that the proposed Darvel Bay Park will be a marine park that adopts the Open Park concept under Category 6 definition of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) which allows controlled fishing activities and several other activities while protecting some small areas that are identified as key habitats of important marine ecosystems such as coral reefs, mangrove forests and seagrass.

At the same time, the Darvel Bay Park will be co-managed with key stakeholders and local community members to ensure opportunities and common interests in a sustainable development can be developed and continued to be implemented, he disclosed.

Jafry also said that to achieve the goal of establishing the proposed Darvel Bay Park, the Sabah Parks will undergo several challenges when it starts its operations later.

He said that the challenges include extensive protected areas; destructive fishing methods such as fish bombing and ‘sujum’ (fish poisoning); uncontrolled pollution from agriculture activities in the area; garbage in coastal and marine areas; excessive exploitation of marine resources; and development of the tourism industry.

Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim said that the proposal to gazette Darvel Bay as a protected area went to a long history of scientific expeditions led by several agencies including the Sabah Parks in 1997, Universiti Malaysia Sabah in its Galaxea expedition in 1998, ReefCheck Malaysia Monitoring by Reef Check Malaysia beginning 2017, Sabah Foundation’s scientific expedition in 2015 and again, the Sabah Parks scientific expedition in 2019.

As an initial step, he said that the Sabah Parks had set up an office at Lahad Datu on Dec 2, 2019, and several personnel have been placed at the office to begin the field activities on areas that would be gazetted and to develop a network of cooperation with district level agencies and departments in Lahad Datu and Kunak.

Presently, all land application matters have been forwarded to the relevant Land and Survey district office, he said.

Dr Maklarin also said that a series of visits to several villages in the Kunak and Lahad Datu districts have taken place since early 2022 as part of the sociology study conducted between Sabah Parks and WWF-Malaysia.

“Some of the villages visited are Kg Tanjong Paras, Kg Silam Camp, Kg Sapang, Kunak.

“The purpose of the visits is to inform on the proposal to gazette, including compiling community information for the purpose of future programmes,” he said.

He also said that these activities are expected to continue until the public consultation is held.

WWF-Malaysia chief executive officer Sophia Lim explained that the MPA offers a range of benefits for fisheries, people and the marine environment.

“By providing a safe haven for depleted fish stocks to receive, MPAs increase food security and reduce poverty. By establishing MPA, exploited fish are able to live longer, grow bigger to reach maturity and yield healthier offspring, which then increase the resilience of the fish population,” she said.

This MoU is the second signed between Sabah Parks and WWF-Malaysia, the first being the collaboration for Tun Mustapha Park (TMP) in 2017.

Representing Sabah Parks in the MoU signing ceremony was Peter Lebar @ Peter Lintar who is the deputy chairman of the Sabah National Parks Board of Trustees, while Sophia represented WWF-Malaysia.