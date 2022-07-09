Dr Jerip seeks solutions for Kpg Sapit’s ‘sick’ public projects

KUCHING (July 9): Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil hopes that ‘sick’ Rural Transformation Projects (RTP) at Kampung Sapit can be resolved this year.

Among them were the proposed church and road development projects in the village in upper Padawan, said Dr Jerip who is Deputy Minister of Transport.

He said the projects did not take off because of the inability of the contractor to transport their building materials to the site.

“Sapit road is very challenging. The contractor felt it is very hard to bring in their building materials over to the village.

“Aside from that, the cost of building materials has increased so much now, and so they could not proceed with it,” he told a press conference after presenting Minor Rural Project funds and special allocations at the Bayur sub-district office in Jalan Puncak Borneo yesterday.

Dr Jerip said because of the difficulties faced by the projects, the costs were now being reviewed.

He added that there were no plans to appoint a rescue contractor until the matter had been discussed with the Public Works Department.

“Actually we can still appoint the same contractors with a new arrangement for the project. That is, whether we change the specifications or with that amount of money what can be done to get the project completed,” he said.

On the total cost of the sick projects at Kpg Sapit, Dr Jerip said he did not have the figure off hand.

He noted that the project was supposed to be implemented last year.

Overall, he said about 70 per cent of his RTP had been completed while some were delayed.