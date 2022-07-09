Driver injured, three unhurt in three trucks accident

SIBU (July 9): The driver of a pick-up truck injured his right hand and chest in an accident at Jalan Tanjung Manis here yesterday morning.

According to a statement from the state Fire and Rescue Department, three other victims escaped unhurt.

The statement stated that the department received a distress call at 8.40am. Three police officers, two personnel from the health department and five firefighters from Tanjung Manis fire station were deployed to the accident scene.

When the rescue team arrived at the scene, they found a three –vehicle accident involving a lorry carrying oil palm fresh fruit bunches and two pick-up trucks.

The injured driver of a pick-up stuck on his seat was taken out by members of the public at the scene and later handed over to paramedics.

After ensuring everything was under control, rescuers left the accident scene at 9.30am.