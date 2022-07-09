Driver killed in single vehicle accident

BINTULU (July 9): A 46-year old male driver was killed in a single vehicle accident at Jalan Johari here at 7am yesterday.

District police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit confirmed that the driver of a multi-purpose vehicle who rammed into a tree has died.

The victim identified as Poh Ah Ho of Golden Villa, Jalan Sebiew here was driving to Bintulu town from home when the car he was driving went out of control.

“Based on investigation, the vehicle driven by the victim somehow went of control and rammed into a tree trunk on the road divider,” said Batholomew.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The case was classified under section 41(1) Road Transport Act 1987.