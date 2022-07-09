Family with five kids made homeless after fire destroys home in Baram

MIRI (July 9): A family with five children have been made homeless after their home in Long Bedian, Baram was destroyed in a fire today.

Also destroyed in the fire were eight units of paddy storage, said Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak operation centre in a statement.

“The operation centre received a distress call from the village’s headman at 11.36am who reported that a fire had broken out at a paddy storage unit next to the longhouse.

“It took around four hours for personnel from the Bomba Marudi station to get there via logging track,” it said.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, the statement added.