Fire DG hopes to build first smart fire station in KL

KUCHING (July 9): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has suggested building Malaysia’s first smart fire station in Kuala Lumpur to enhance its service delivery.

Bomba director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said discussion had been held to make Malaysia’s first smart fire station a reality.

He said the department is currently using Command Control Computerised Monitoring Intelligence System to manage emergency and disasters.

“The system can be used before, during and after the incident including management of disaster, dispatch of fire engine, logistic management such as identifying critical path or short cut via Waze to reduce national average response time.

“The faster the response time, the better. The use of applications and technology can help us deal with emergencies more efficiently,” he said during a press conference at Bomba Sarawak headquarters here yesterday.

He witnessed the handover of Fire Hydrant Georgraphic Information System (F-GIS) from Politeknik Kuching to Bomba Sarawak.

Mohammad Hamdan said the use of application system in a smart fire station would make it similar to those in developed countries.

He said having smart fire station would enhance Bomba services to the people in line with building of smart cities.

According to him, F-GIS was developed using Google My Maps and open system to receive input data on local emergency incidents.

He stated that Sarawak has 37 fire stations which will increase to 39 by year end when construction of two new stations are completed.

“There are over 1,300 Bomba personnel across Sarawak and I hope they will continue to give their best services to the people particularly during emergency and ensure the safety of the community,” he said.

Earlier, Mohammad Hamdan said Malaysia recorded five times more cases of drowning compared to fire casualties annually. Drowning victims aged between nine and 39 made up 60 per cent of total cases.