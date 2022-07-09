FMD: Sarawak bans cows imported from Indonesia

SIBU (July 9): Sarawak has banned the importation of cattle from Indonesia over fear of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) infection among its livestock.

According to Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, the FMD epidemic is currently sweeping across West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“Hence, the Veterinary Services Department has imposed restrictions or controls on the movement of livestock from the FMD control area to other areas, and Sarawak has banned the importation of cattle from Indonesia.

“So far, divisions that have been gazetted as a FMD control area FMD diseases are Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Miri and Limbang.

“Sarawak is still free of the disease, and the animals sacrificed are healthy as well as disease free,” said Dr Rundi in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said animals for the purpose of sale or public use for their meat, must be slaughtered in a licensed slaughter house.

This, he added, is stipulated under Section 61 (1) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999.

“However, flexibility is given where if the purpose of slaughter for the purpose of religious ceremonies, application for exemption of license or slaughter permit needs to be forwarded to the respective Divisional Veterinary Services Office,” he said.

As long as the sacrificial animals are placed in the mosque, surau or village, their welfare shall be taken care of such as given adequate food and drink and ensure the heifer is not pregnant, he said.

The slaughterer shall use a sharp machete to slaughter so that the sacrificial animal does not feel the pain during slaughter, he added.

Dr Rundi also assured that the supply of cows for Hari Raya Aidiladha in Sarawak, which falls on July 10, is adequate.

“Sarawak needs about 2,000 cows every year and the supply is adequate,” he said.