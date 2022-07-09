Hari Raya Haji: Road users advised to adhere to traffic laws

KUCHING (July 9): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarawak has advised road users to adhere to traffic laws to ensure safe travels during the Hari Raya Haji celebration.

Its Sarawak director Norizan Jili said vehicle owners are also advised to check their vehicles’ safety and road worthiness before going on a journey back to their village or hometowns.

“Please check your vehicle’s tyres, brakes and engine. We want everyone to reach their destinations safely,” Norizan told reporters at a roadblock inspection at KM18 Jalan Kuching – Serian last night (July 8).

He added that this year’s operation dubbed “Operasi Hari Raya Haji 2022” started on July 7 at major bus stations in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

The operation which will end on July 13 is jointly held together with the police, the National Anti-Drug Agency and the National Registration Department involving around 150 personnel across the state.

“So far, we have checked more than two thousand vehicles and issued more than 300 notices for various traffic offences,” said Norizan.

Among the offences, he said, were speeding, jumping the red light and illegal modifications.

Touching on checks carried out at the three bus stations, Norizan said they were satisfied with the outcome.

“None of the bus drivers tested positive for drugs which is a good relief to the passengers and other road users,” he added.

He also said all of the busses’ tyres and brakes were checked and all were found to be road competent.

Meanwhile, as of 9pm at the roadblock last night, six individuals were found positive for drugs.

They were detained by the National Anti-Drug Agency for further action.